Autumn Porch Fest happening this weekend in Niagara Falls

The free event will be returning to Niagara Falls this weekend.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Autumn Porch Fest will be happening on Saturday, September 9 from noon - 6pm in the Park Place Historic District.

The event is free and open to the public to attend, and will feature both local and regional musicians playing on porches and stages. There will also be food, fun, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

People will be able to spend the day walking around from porch to porch to enjoy the festivities and architecture in the area. A list of those performing can be found on the groups Facebook page here.