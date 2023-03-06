Resurgence Brewing Company hosts Pints in the Park at Cazenovia Park

Resurgence Brewing Company is hosting a 'Pints in the Park' event at Cazenovia Park this weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Resurgence Brewing Company is hosting a 'Pints in the Park' event his weekend on Friday from 4-9pm and Saturday noon - 9pm at Cazenovia Park.

People are encouraged to come enjoy the outside weather, and take advantage of what the Resurgence Food truck has to offer. There will be both drinks, and food available for purchase.

Beverages from the Resurgence truck include draft beer, canned beer & cider, canned cocktails, and canned wine. Food will be from the Cheesy Chick on Friday from 3 - 8pm.

Those who come are also encouraged to bring their own seating, whether that be a blanket or chair. The event is family friendly for all, and not just an adult only event.

Pints in the Park is almost over for the season! Whether it's a family night out or a night with friends, soak up the... Posted by Resurgence Brewing Company on Monday, August 7, 2023