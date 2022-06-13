Picnic in the Parkway Summer Concert Series returns to Elmwood Village next week

Concerts will take place every Tuesday through August 9 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another free summer concert series is making its return to Buffalo soon.

Starting next Tuesday, June 21, the Picnic in the Parkway Summer Concert Series will return on Bidwell Parkway between Potomac Avenue and Soldiers Circle.

Every Tuesday from then until Aug. 9 will feature local musicians for family-friendly evenings of entertainment and fun from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Local food vendors will also be on the sides of the concert.

This year's line-up is:

6/21: Brian Dunne

6/28: Star People

7/5: Olmsted Dub System

7/12: Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

7/19: RNSM

7/26: Creek Bend

8/2: Buffalo Loves the ‘90s with the Ed Wyner Band

8/9: Tom Stahl and the Dangerfields

8/16 - Rain date

The concert series is free, but donations and drink sales support the Elmwood village Association.