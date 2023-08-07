Olcott Beach Carousel park hosts adult carnival 'Park After Dark' Tuesday

The Olcott Beach Carousel Park is hosting their annual 'Park After Dark Fundraiser' Tuesday for adults in the community to have some fun.

OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Olcott Beach Carousel Park is hosting their annual 'Park After Dark' fundraiser on Tuesday, August 8 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The daytime kiddy park is transformed for this event to be an adult lakeside carnival, and hosts over 700 party goers for the fundraiser.

The tickets cost $35 pre-sale online, and $40 at the door. Some tickets may be purchased from local ticket sellers listed on the parks Facebook page. All proceeds raised at the event will go towards restoration, and improvement projects, along with offsetting operations costs. The Carousel Park's mission is to provide the WNY community with a fun local attraction at a low cost.

There will be fun attractions at the fundraiser for guests along with food, beverages, raffles, midway games, and more. There will also be musical performances by the Sophisticats featuring Olcott local Jimmy Sansone, and Kirk McWhorter performing music of the golden age.

Food and beverages will be catered by Simply Tasteful, the Rialto Beer Garden, and the Luna Park Landing wine tent.

The Olcott Beach Carousel Park 2023 Fundraising Extravaganza, The Park After Dark, is this upcoming Tuesday, August 8th,... Posted by The Olcott Beach Carousel Park on Thursday, August 3, 2023