PanCan PurpleStride Walk WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Take steps to end pancreatic cancer at the Pan Can Purple Stride Walk on Saturday, April 30th at Buffalo River Works. This year for the first time in history there will be 59 Pan Can Purple Stride events taking place across the nation on the same day, Saturday, April 30th. More events create more awareness and hlep raise more funds to help keep Pan Can programs running, helping pancreatic cancer patients and families. You can be a part of the Purple Stride movement, register today for the Pan Can Purple Stride Walk WNY, Click Here to register on-line,or make a donation to support this great cause. Event registration is free!
When you register and raise $50 or more, you’ll receive a PanCAN PurpleStride T‑shirt. When you register and raise $1,000 or more, you’ll be a member of the elite PanCAN PurpleStride Grand Club and receive an exclusive gift.
EVENT SCHEDULE
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Registration Opens: 8:00 a.m.
Opening Ceremony: 9:00 a.m.
Walk Begins: 9:30 a.m.
LOCATION DETAILS
Buffalo RiverWorks
359 Ganson St
Buffalo, NY 14203
For more information about Pan Can Purple Stride Click Here.