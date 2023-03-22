PanCan Purple Stride WNY Walk - Saturday, April 29th

PanCan Purple Stride WNY, the ultimate walk to end Pancreatic Cancer takes place Sat. April 29th at Buffalo Riverworks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Join us for PanCAN PurpleStride WNY on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Buffalo Riverworks. On April 29, 2023, pancreatic cancer survivors, families, caregivers, researchers, and supporters will take steps together at 60 PurpleStride events across the nation to honor everyone affected by the disease.

The PanCan PurpleStride WNY Walk event celebrates survivors and raises funds for essential research like the PanCAN Early Detection Initiative and free resources and support from PanCAN Patient Services.

The best way to get involved is to become a Team Captain and invite your friends and family to join your team and set their own fundraising goals. All are welcome to join this family friendly event.

Register today for free and start your fundraising! Click Here to register.

PurpleStride Walk EVENT Information:

Saturday, April 29, 2023, Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson Street)

Event Village Opens: 8:00 AM, Opening Ceremony: 9:00 AM with WGRZ's Most Buffalo host, Kate Welshofer.

Walk Begins: 9:30 AM