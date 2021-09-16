Outdoor holiday market coming to Buffalo in November

The market will run Tuesdays to Sundays, November 26 to December 23, and is a nod to European Christmas markets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The countdown to Christmas is on — well at least for some folks — and if you're looking for something to get you in the holiday spirit, mark November 26 in your calendar. That's the start of a new outdoor holiday market in Buffalo.

Loaded Lumber Buffalo is bringing the magic of a European Christmas market to South Park Avenue. The Holiday Spectacular Market runs Tuesday thru Sunday, November 26 to December 23 at the Loaded Lumber flagship location at 223 South Park Avenue.

Hours are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the week and from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

More than 25 different vendors will rotate days and hours during the four-week-long market. It will feature local artisans and crafters, vintage sellers, and holiday foods. There will be mulled wine, signature mimosas, and roasted chestnuts, along with horse-drawn carriage rides and visits from Santa.

Loaded Lumber co-owner Jillian Cannan said she and her business partner were inspired to put on the holiday market after seeing the success of their spring/summer outdoor market.

"So we took a chance and did a summer market series with a bunch of local artists and different vendors, and after we were thinking about it, we were like, 'This market is really amazing,' and that's something that Buffalo has been missing. My business partner, Colleen, has been to Europe and has seen markets there firsthand, and she was like, 'This could be really incredible here,' " Cannan said.

Vendors will be set up in small wooden chalets. The organizers are aiming for a cross between festive and fairytale.

"We just keep referencing a Hallmark movie. That's the look and feel we really want for this," Cannan said. "I really think that the vibe of this is going to be completely different and unlike anything anyone has ever felt before, and you'll just feed off of that energy."

They are still looking for vendors to participate. Click here for more information on the event or to sign up to become a seller.