Free movie nights at Olcott Beach Carousel Park

The Olcott Beach Tourism Board is hosting four free movie nights at the carousel park

OLCOTT, N.Y. — Looking for a fun free night out with the family?

The Olcott Beach Tourism Board as announced four upcoming free outdoor movie nights they will be hosting at the Olcott Beach Carousel Park.

The dates for the free move nights and what will be shown are as follows

July 20th, Home Alone

July 27th, The Princess Bride

August 24th, Doctor Dolittle

August 31st, Horton Hears a Who

All will take place at dusk in the carousel park, and capacity will be based on a first come first serve basis with the gates closing when seats are full.

Concessions will available while supplies last at the even, and will benefit local non-profits. Guests are also encouraged to bring their own snacks, but no glass bottles or alcohol is allowed. People are also asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

This Thursday is opening night of the 2023 season of Free Outdoor Movies at the Park! Brought to you by Newfane and... Posted by The Olcott Beach Carousel Park on Sunday, July 16, 2023