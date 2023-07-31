Olcott Beach Carousel Park hosts a Law Enforcement day

Olcott Beach Carousel Park hosts local Law Enforcement for a special day.

OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Olcott Beach Carousel Park will welcome the Niagara County Sheriffs office, New York State Police, and the New York State Environmental Police for a special day at the park.

In celebration of local Law Enforcement with the community the park will be hosting the event on August 13 from noon - 2pm. It is a family friendly event, and anyone interested is encouraged to take part in the fun day.

The event will include demonstrations from local K9 units, and give people the opportunity to get a up close look at police vehicles. The first 400 tickets will be free as a gift from the Niagara County Sheriffs office, and through their all S.T.A.R program which was formally known as D.A.R.E.

Join the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, along with New York State Police, and New York State Environmental... Posted by Niagara County Sheriff on Sunday, July 30, 2023