Family Friendly Event with Food Trucks and Free Entertainment

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, August 31st, in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day, community organizations will gather toghether for a free community event to bring awareness to a global inititative to end overdose. Spectrum Health & Human Services presents "NOT ONE MORE -Stand Together to End Overdose, a free evening of information, free concert, Food Trucks and more from 4pm-7pm at Veterans Memorial Park in West Seneca (1250 Union Road).

According to Spectrum Health, in 2021, 286 people in Erie County lost their lives to an opiod overdose incident. Deaths from overdose are preventable with proper education, outreach and intervention services. "NOT ONE MORE" event brings together community partners to offer information and education about opiod addiction and overdose prevention.

"NOT ONE MORE" is a family friendly event with plenty of activities for children of all ages, featuring the "Imagination Playground" from Explore & More, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum, "Y on the Fly" from YMCA Buffalo Niagara, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Sheild of WNY Healthy Cruiser and Mr. NO the Balloon Guy.

There wil also be a Free Concert by the Patti Parks Band. Patty Parks is a world -renowned blues singer and the founder of Nursin' Blues, a music therapy program that helps high risk youth cope with addiction. Patty Parks also lost her son to an overdose in 2019.

Representatives from various agencies will be on hand to offer information and education about available services including Spectrum Health's C.A.R.E.S team, NY Project HOPE, Erie County Anti-Stigma Coalition, Endeavor Health, Save the Michaels of the World, Horizon Health Services, Kids Escaping Drugs and Evergreen Health Services.

In addition Spectrum Health's Medication Assisted Treatment team will be on hand to provide Narcan training and education.