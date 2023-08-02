Not One More-Stand Together to End Overdose on Wednesday, August 30th

Free evening of remembrance to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day.

Not One More -Stand Together to End Overdose, a free evening of remembrance and information takes place on Wednesday, August 30th, 4-7pm at Veterans Memorial Park in West Seneca. This free-friendly event is a community collaboration to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day, a global initiative to raise awareness and remember lives lost.

Friends and family members are invited to bring a photograph of a loved one who lost their life to overdose, photos will be added to the custom-made "We Remember Them" banner designed by Spectrum Health and Human Services, Kristina Moore, RN. The banner will hang in the Town of West Seneca Community Center Atrium during the month of September.

Two musical performances make the evening a celebration of live, Grace Stumberg and Tina Marie Williams open the event at 4pm. These two local acoustic singer/songwriters have performed together for many years. The Patti Parks Band will take the stage at 5:30pm. Patti Parks is a world-renowned blues singer and the founder of Nursin' Blues, a music therapy program that helps high risk youth cope with the emotions as they recover from drug addiction. Patti Parks lost her son to overdose in 2019.

Entertainment also includes dancers from METTS Dance Studio along with family activities including the "Imagination Playground" from the Explore & More- The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum, "Y on the Fly" from the YMCS Buffalo Niagara, the Healthy Cruiser from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Sheild of WNY and face painting!

Representatives from local agencies will also be there with resources, including Erie County's Department of Health Opiate Task Force, Spectrum Health's Buffalo H.O.P.E. team, Endeavor Health, Save the Michaels of the World, Inc., Horizon Health Services, and Narcotics Anonymous.

On Tuesday, August 29th, representatives from Spectrum Health's Medication Assisted Treatment program will be in Larkin Square at the final Food Truck Tuesday of the season to distribute Narcan kits and provide information and training.

For more information, visit www.shswny.org.