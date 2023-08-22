North Buffalo Sonic turns 2, celebrates with a party

The North Buffalo Sonic is celebrating its second Birthday and is inviting people to come to celebrate.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sonic in North Buffalo is turning two and is throwing a party to celebrate the fun.

The event will be on August 29 and will last all during business hours. In celebration, Sonic will be offering guests who visit the restaurant the opportunity to utilize its $2 birthday special for select menu items:

Chili Cheese Hot Dogs

All-American Hot Dogs

Ice Cream Sundaes

3 piece Cinna Snacks

Kids Meals

In addition to the special food fun, there will also be special guest appearances from two Paw Patrol characters that will be doing a meet and greet with guests from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

“We are so grateful and can’t thank the North Buffalo community enough for all your support over the last two years. We look forward to creating more delicious food, drinks, and memorable experiences in the years to come!” said Marketing Director, Rachelle Keller.