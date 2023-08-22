x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
What To Do

North Buffalo Sonic turns 2, celebrates with a party

The North Buffalo Sonic is celebrating its second Birthday and is inviting people to come to celebrate.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The  Sonic in North Buffalo is turning two and is throwing a party to celebrate the fun. 

The event will be on August 29 and will last all during business hours. In celebration, Sonic will be offering guests who visit the restaurant the opportunity to utilize its $2 birthday special for select menu items: 

  • Chili Cheese Hot Dogs
  • All-American Hot Dogs
  • Ice Cream Sundaes
  • 3 piece Cinna Snacks
  •  Kids Meals

In addition to the special food fun, there will also be special guest appearances from two Paw Patrol characters that will be doing a meet and greet with guests from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. 

“We are so grateful and can’t thank the North Buffalo community enough for all your support over the last two years. We look forward to creating more delicious food, drinks, and memorable experiences in the years to come!” said Marketing Director, Rachelle Keller.

For those looking to learn more and stay up to date on the event visit Sonic North Buffalo's Facebook page

Credit: Sonic turns 2

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Tonight FeedMore WNY hosts a Party on the Pier

Before You Leave, Check This Out