Niagara Tattoo Expo happening this weekend

The Tattoo Expo returns this weekend to the Niagara Falls Convention Center.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Calling all tattoo lovers. We have the perfect event for you, the Niagara Tattoo Expo is happening this weekend.

The expo will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Niagara Falls Convention Center on Old Falls Street. The doors will open on Friday at 4 p.m. until 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., and Sunday noon - 6 p.m.

The events tickets will be available at the doors for for $15, and do not include tattoos. People can also buy a weekend pass for $35. Kid's under 12-years old are free to attend.

People visiting the expo will have the opportunity to meet over 100 Tattoo artist who will be tattooing and selling their art and merchandise. There will also be live entertainment, food, drinks, a bounce house and more.

The end of each night will cap off with fun competitions that will give artists various awards for their work.

Artists and vendors are setting up and ready for the return of the Niagara Tattoo Expo! Doors open at 4pm today! #fyp... Posted by Niagara Tattoo Expo on Friday, August 4, 2023