Niagara Peach Fest begins in Lewiston Friday

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Niagara County Peach Festival is back for its 64th year this weekend in Lewiston.

The opening ceremony for the festival gets underway at 5 p.m. on Friday at Academy Park. The festival is always free.

There will be rides, games, food, lots of food, and their signature dish the peach shortcake.

The festival usually draws around 40,000 people. There will be some changes this year, including a big one for runners.

"One of the things we decided to do this year was to move our 5K run from the Saturday morning during the festival to the Thursday the week before," festival chairman Dean Beltrano said.

"So this year our 5K run will be on September 1 at 7 p.m. The run itself will take place through Kiwanis Park. It will run along the bike trail along the Scenic Parkway and back into the park."

Parking is available at the upper Artpark lot and a free shuttle will take people down to the festival.