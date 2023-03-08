NFJC WNY Community Healing Awards Program

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Federation of Just Communities (NFJC) of WNY, Inc will be announcing the NFJC Community Healing Awards during a special program airing on WGRZ 2 On Your Side and streaming on WGRZ+, Sunday, March 26th at 11:30am.

Now in its 70th year, NFJC WNY, Inc. will honor individuals (both adult and youth), and businesses in Western New York who have made a meaningful impact in our community over the past year. This year has brought many challenges; pandemic, social unrest, 5/14 Tragedy and recent Blizzard in addition to the difficulties brought on by the trying economy. The NFJC WNY, Inc. will be honoring those in our community that have made contributions to help heal our community and highlight the positive influence each honoree has made in WNY.