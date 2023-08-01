New concert series coming to Elmwood Village

The Elmwood Village Association and Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church are teaming up to bring a new musical series to the Village.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Elmwood Village Association and Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church have teamed up to bring a new musical series to the Village.

The new Sunday series called "Jazz on the Prez" will be happening on Sunday Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. The Sunday series will be benefitting the free Bidwell Parkway Summer Concert Series and Porchfest.

The concert will start off with the Andrew Nixon Trio, which will be preforming jazz works from composer Theloneous Monk.

Ticket costs are $20 for general public, $15 for EVA members and people 65 years old and up, and $10 for those 17 years old and under.

The series will continue again on Dec. 10 with Mary Ramsey & Friends, who will be preforming an afternoon of holiday favorites and seasonal jazz.

The final series date will be happening on April 14 with Elliot Scozarro Quintent playing the music of Burt Bacharach.

Tickets for the first concert can be found online here.

Join us for our next Jazz at the Prez concert! Tickets are on sale now! Posted by Elmwood Village on Monday, September 11, 2023

To learn more visit elmwoodvillage.org