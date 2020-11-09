18th Annual Music Is Art Virtual Festival - Sat. Sept 12th

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 18th Annual Music Is Art Festival is a virtual festival this year! Tune in Saturday, Sept. 12th, 6pm-12am, across 19 channels of live streamming music and art !
Visit MusicIsArt.org to view the schedule of performances and creativity that will take place during this year's virtual event. Warning - Live broadcasts and videos may contain material and language offensive to some viewers. Parental and viewer discretion is advised.
Support local artists and musicians as they perform worldwide on Sat. Sept 12th and donate to Music Is Art.
Music is Art is dedicated to creating opportunities to fuel the unifying power of music in our region.Music is Art is a not-for-profit, federal 501c3 organization founded in 2003 by Goo Goo Dolls bassist and Buffalo resident, Robby Takac. Music is Art operates through a board of directors, staff, sponsors, and volunteers, as well as collaborations with several partner organizations. Music is Art is proud to enrich our community with access to music through instrument programs, artist showcases and the Lance Diamond Scholarship Fund.