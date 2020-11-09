18th Annual Music Is Art Virtual Festival - Sat. Sept 12th

Tune into 19 channels of Live Music and ART from 6pm-12 midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 18th Annual Music Is Art Festival is a virtual festival this year! Tune in Saturday, Sept. 12th, 6pm-12am, across 19 channels of live streamming music and art !

Visit MusicIsArt.org to view the schedule of performances and creativity that will take place during this year's virtual event. Warning - Live broadcasts and videos may contain material and language offensive to some viewers. Parental and viewer discretion is advised.

Support local artists and musicians as they perform worldwide on Sat. Sept 12th and donate to Music Is Art.