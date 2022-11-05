More Than Pink Walk scheduled for October 1 at Buffalo RiverWorks

The event was held virtually the past two years, and this year organizers say it's returning to Buffalo RiverWorks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mark your calendars for October 1. That's when the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk will be happening.

The event was held virtually the past two years, and this year organizers say it's returning to Buffalo RiverWorks.

They say they will honor survivors and people who are thriving with a pathway to hope during the opening ceremony.

More details on the event will be announced later on.

The Komen Breast Care Helpline offers:

Breast health and breast cancer information;

Emotional support to anyone with questions or concerns;

Information about Komen’s Treatment Assistance and Patient Navigation programs;

Information about national and local organizations and resources that may provide financial assistance and other support services, including low-cost mammography.