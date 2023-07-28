Strates Shows returns to Erie County Fair; Here are the top 10 rides

The James E. Strates Shows will again return to the Erie County Fair and are celebrating 100 years in business.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Looking forward to the rides at the Erie County Fair this year? Strates Shows will be gearing up to bring over 70 rides, games, and attractions to the mile-long midway at the Hamburg Fairgrounds in just a few weeks.

The 183rd Erie County Fair takes place from August 9- August 20, 2023, and people can buy tickets now online. Adult admission tickets will be $17 when purchased online or $20 at the gate, and Kids 12 and under will receive free admission.

The James E. Strates Shows have been in business for 100 years, and are celebrating a "Centennial of Smiles.” for all. 2023 will mark the 99th year that they have had a historic relationship with the Erie County Agricultural Society. Their partnership is a historical milestone in the modern amusement industry and is considered the longest continuous run of any carnival midway in the United States.

Throwback Thursday: Fair family and friends gather with James E. Strates on August 20, 1959 at the Erie County Fair.... Posted by Strates Shows on Thursday, February 2, 2023

The Strates Shows will be offering specials such as

Weekday One-Price Ride Days at the Fair for $30 per wristband.

Fun Cards, which can be reloaded and shared throughout the Fair.

On Friday, August 18, Jimmy Strates of the James E. Strates Shows will provide a historical talk for fairgoers to enjoy at the Heritage Building at 6:15PM.

The top 10 rides that fairgoers can look forward to coming will be

The majestic Giant Wheel The Wave Swinger The Musik Express The Pirate Ship The Ventian Double Carousel The Sky Flyer The Claw The Bumper Cars The Wacky Worm The Dream Wheel