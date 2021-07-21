Meals On the Bus Food Drive -Saturday, July 24th

Help combat childhood hunger with Meals on the Bus Food Drive on Saturday, July 24th

The Erie County Agricultural Society, Tops Markets and Student Transportation of America are partnering up for "Meals on the Bus" a contact-less food drive on Saturday, July 24th at participating Tops Locations to benefit FeedMore WNY.

FeedMore WNY representatives and volunteers will be collecting food donations on Saturday, July 24th from 10am-2pm at the following Tops Locations:

Tops Markets 4777 Transit Road Depew, NY 14043

Tops Markets 890 Young Street Tonawanda, NY 14150

Tops Markets 6150 South Park Ave, Hamburg, NY 14075

There will be a school bus from Student Transportation of America at each Tops location. FeedMore WNY is asking people to help put Meals on the Bus by donating single serve items like oatmeal, applesause, easy mac, granola bars, fruit cups, nuts, to provide easy nutritious meals to families and children across WNY. In the summer months many children are without their main source of nutrition- school meals. Donations will support FeedMore WNY's BackPack Program, which provides bags of easy-to-prepare, kid-friendly food to children in need. The goal is to fill the bus at each Tops location.

Everyone who donates will be entered to win an Erie County Fair VIP Package. In the past the Erie County Fair hosted one of the largest one day summer time food collections for FeedMore on Opening Day of the Erie County Fair. “We know that the Erie County Fair has been the largest one day summer time food collection for FeedMore WNY in recent years and with not being able to hold the Food Drive on Opening Day this year, we still wanted to help FeedMore WNY,” said Jessica Underberg, CEO of Erie County Agricultural Society.

Can’t make it to the food drive in person? You can donate nonperishable items directly to FeedMore WNY by visiting our virtual food drive page- Click Here

“The need for food assistance in our community is greater than ever. In 2020, FeedMore WNY distributed enough food through all of our feeding programs to provide nearly 16 million meals to our neighbors in need. This is an increase of nearly 4 million meals compared to 2019,” Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY, said. “We are grateful for this partnership with our friends at the Erie County Fair, Tops Markets, Student Transportation of America and WGRZ-TV through the Meals on the Bus event and we encourage the community to participate in this critical food drive.”