Experience Maple Weekend! March 26-27th

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Everything’s better with a taste of real maple! See how New York State Maple products are made from the maple tree to your table. This family friendly experience takes place at locations across New York State, click here for a map of locations.

Visitors to Maple Weekend will have the opportunity to taste pure and natural maple products, learn how the maple products are made, share recipes on ways to cook and bake with local maple products and much more!

Celebrate local agriculture at its best at this family event. Maple Weekend is March 26th -27th, 10 am to 4 pm each day at most locations.

Tours and product samples are offered at most sites free of charge (museums are the exception).

On-site pancake breakfasts, are available at some locations, click here for map of producers offering a pancake breakfast.