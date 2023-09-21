Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Buffalo - October 14th

Join us for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer on Saturday, Oct. 14th.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is not just an event; it's a celebration of courage, hope, and unity within our communities. Together, we can make a difference and end breast cancer. Join us on Saturday, October 14th at Lakeside Bike Path (901 Fuhrmann Blvd, Buffalo, NY). Register on-line today by visiting makingstrideswalk.org/buffalo, there is no registration fee or fundraising minimums to attend.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is committed to its cause, come rain or shine! The walk route offers both a 1-mile and 3-mile option, and the event is handicap accessible.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Schedule of Events

8:30am: Check-in and activities open

10:00am: Opening Ceremony with Kate Welshofer from WGRZ - 2 On Your Side

10:15am: The Making Strides walk begins

Family Friendly Fun includes:

Kids Zone with bounce houses and crafts sponsored by YMCA

Food trucks to satisfy your cravings

Giant Pink Chair photo op for cherished memories

Pink Hair tinseling and more!

The Making Strides movement doesn't just raise funds; it raises hope and support for breast cancer patients, survivors, thrivers, and caregivers. Your participation makes a real difference:

One-on-one breast cancer patient support

Safe video chat connections for patients, caregivers, and family members

A 24/7 helpline for answers, information, and hope - Call 1-800-227-2345