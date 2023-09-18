x
Paws & Pumpkins event in Marilla

Maelen Farms is teaming up with the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter for a fun fall event.
Credit: Paws and Pumpkins - Maelen Farms

MARILLA, N.Y. — Maelen Farms and the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter are teaming up to host a fun furry fall event.  

Paws & Pumpkins will be on September 30 and October 1 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the farm market on Jamison Road. The event is free to attend, and family-friendly. 

There will be kid-friendly games, a corn maze, basket raffles, hayrides, food, vendors, pumpkins, and more. The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter will have multiple adoptable dogs with them looking to go home to new loving homes. 

The event is rain or shine, and dogs are welcome if friendly on leashes. 

Mark your calendars 📅!

Posted by MaeLen Farms Roadside Market on Thursday, August 24, 2023

To learn more visit the market's Facebook page here

