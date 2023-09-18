x
10th annual Locktoberfest returns

The annual Locktoberfest will be returning at the end of the month.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The 10th annual Locktoberfest will be making its return on September 30 on Canal Street in the City of Lockport. 

The festival is free to attend and will include the weekly community farmers market with over 50 local vendors in attendance. There will also be local non-profits in attendance, and the Niagara History Center. 

People attending the event can experience live music, food, beverages, family fun zone, free crafts, games, and more. 

The live music lineup includes

  • 10am to 11:45- Celtic Spirit Band
  • 12pm to 1:45- Welcome Distraction
  • 2pm to 3:45- Covershot
  • 4pm to 5:45- Dave Stockton & Pocket Change
  • 6pm to 7pm- Every Other Monday

It's going to be a great day!!

Posted by Locktoberfest, Lockport, NY on Saturday, September 16, 2023

To learn more visit the groups Facebook page here

