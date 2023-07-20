Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Concert for Unity moved to new location Friday

Due to weather concerns, the Concert for Unity has been moved to Mt. Olive Baptist Church

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Due to forecast storms over the next couple days, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's 'Concert for Unity' scheduled for Friday has been moved to a new location.

The concert on Friday July 21 will now be at Mt. Olive Baptist Church at 7pm with the doors to the event opening at 5:30pm.

The program will highlight Black composers which include Florence Price, Adolphus Hailstork, Nkeiru Okoye, and Duke Ellington. BPO Music Director JoAnn Falletta will be leading the event.

The event is free, and open to the public. Local food vendors will be in attendance as well.

To learn more about the concert program those interested can visit the Buffalo Philharmonics website.