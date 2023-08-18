Lewiston Peach Festival returns

The Lewiston Peach Festival is making its return for the 2023 season.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Looking for the perfect way to celebrate peach season in Niagara County?

The Lewiston Peach Festival is making its annual return on September 7 - 10, and is a family fun event for all to attend.

The event will have a variety of fun activities throughout the weekend, and will highlight the deliciousness of Niagara County's locally grown peaches. People attending can look forward to the peach queen contest, a parade, live music, food, rides, and more.

The event itself is free to attend, and people can buy pre-sale ride tickets for $20 before the event. Tickets for rides can also be purchased at the event but will cost more on the day of.

The event will also offer free shuttle rides for those parking far away, and information for traffic on the days of the event can be found on the festival website for the best places to park and routes to take to get into the Lewiston area.

The schedule for daily events is as follows

Thurs Sept 7th: Peach Tent Closed

Peach Taste-Off 5:00 - 6:00

Peach Queen Contestants 6:00 - 7:00

"Nerds Gone Wild" 8:00-10:00

Friday Sept 8th: Peach Tent Open

Opening Ceremonies 5:00- 5:15

Cheerleading Competition 5:30- 7:30

"Thurman Brothers" 8:30-11:00

Sat Sept 9th: Peach Tent Open

No Shuttle

Parade 11:00- 1:00

Peach Blossom Contest 2:30- 3:30

Peach Fuzz Contest 4:30- 5:30

Peach Queen Fashion Show 6:00- 7:30

Terry Buchwald "Elvis" 8:00- 11:00

Sun Sept 10th: Peach Tent Open

Dance Showcase 12:00- 2:00

"Everyday People" 3:00- 6:00

Peach Queen Finals 7:00- 10:00

People are also encouraged to submit their best peach-inspired recipes for the 'Peach Taste-Off'. Submissions will be accepted until August 28 and people can click here for the application details.