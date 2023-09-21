Lewiston Harvest and Hops Festival runs this weekend

Over 100 vendors will fill Center Street in Lewiston this weekend for the Harvest and Hops festival.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Harvest and Hops Festival is happening this weekend in Lewiston.

The festival will rund Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24 from 10am-5pm on Center Street. The street will be closed off to traffic for the event. The event is hosted by the Upward Niagara Chamber of Commerce and presented by Brickyard Brewing Company.

People attending the festival can expect to experience food, beverages, farmers market, crafts, and more.

There will be live musical performances at both the Brickyard Porch, and the Gallo restaurant from 1pm - 4pm on both days at the festival. Performances will feature the Tim Britt Band and Electrify Lewiston.

There will be no vehicular traffic allowed from 4th to 7th street on Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

The Lewiston Harvest And Hops Festival is one week away! Join us next Saturday (9/23) and Sunday (9/24) from 10am - 5pm... Posted by Lewiston Harvest And Hops Festival on Friday, September 15, 2023