Taylor Swift themed light show taking place at Rochester Museum & Science Center Planetarium

The Rochester Museum & Science Center Planetarium is calling all Swifties to come check out their Laser Taylor Swift light shows.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Museum & Science Center Planetarium is calling all Swifties to come check out their Laser Taylor Swift light shows that are happening now.

The shows are at their Strasenburgh Planetarium, and open now for guests. People looking to attend are encouraged to buy tickets ahead of time as they are selling out fast. They can be purchased both online or by calling the box office at 585-271-4320 ext. 411. Ticket sales end five minutes before each showtime start time.

People can also buy same-day tickets if their are any available at the Planetarium box office and Museum reception desk.

Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $10 for college students and senior citizens, and $8 for children 3-18 years old. Museum members receive a $4 discount.

The 55 min show will include songs such as

You Need To Calm Down

22 (Taylor’s Version)

Anti-Hero

Love Story (Taylor’s Version)

Exile

Look What You Made Me Do

Willow

Lavender Haze*

…Ready For It?

I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor’s Version)

Bad Blood

Blank Space

You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version)

Shake It Off

and the shorter 40-min matinee show will include

…Ready For It?

22 (Taylor’s Version)

Anti-Hero

Love Story (Taylor’s Version)

Look What You Made Me Do

Willow

I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor’s Version)

Bad Blood

You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version)

Shake It Off

It should be noted that all light shows contain a sequence of flashing lights that may affect customers who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or other sensitivities.

🫶 Swiftie Nation has a new permanent home in Rochester–ARE YOU READY FOR IT? 🪐 We're loving Taylor to the moon and to... Posted by Rochester Museum & Science Center on Friday, August 11, 2023