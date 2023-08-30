x
Food truck festival being held at Sunflowers of Sanborn on Labor Day

The Sunflowers of Sanborn is hosting food trucks and more on Labor day.

SANBORN, N.Y. — Looking to get outdoors before the summer weather comes to an end? The Sunflowers of Sanborn is hosting a fun labor day event at their fields. 

The event is a food truck festival featuring jazz music, and will be on Monday, September 4 from noon - 4:00pm. Popular Buffalo band Strictly Hip will be performing from 1:00pm - 4:00pm. 

Food trucks at the event include:

  • Chessy Chick
  • Fat Bobs
  • Sweet Melodies
  • Seas the Day
  • Tipsy Trailor

The event is family friendly and free to attend.

Come spend Labor Day with us! The Strictly Hip will be playing from 1-4 too!

Posted by Sunflowers Of Sanborn N.Y on Monday, August 28, 2023

To learn more visit www.sunflowersofsanborn.com

