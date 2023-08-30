Food truck festival being held at Sunflowers of Sanborn on Labor Day

The Sunflowers of Sanborn is hosting food trucks and more on Labor day.

SANBORN, N.Y. — Looking to get outdoors before the summer weather comes to an end? The Sunflowers of Sanborn is hosting a fun labor day event at their fields.

The event is a food truck festival featuring jazz music, and will be on Monday, September 4 from noon - 4:00pm. Popular Buffalo band Strictly Hip will be performing from 1:00pm - 4:00pm.

Food trucks at the event include:

Chessy Chick

Fat Bobs

Sweet Melodies

Seas the Day

Tipsy Trailor

The event is family friendly and free to attend.

Come spend Labor Day with us! The Strictly Hip will be playing from 1-4 too! Posted by Sunflowers Of Sanborn N.Y on Monday, August 28, 2023