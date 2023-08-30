Food truck festival being held at Sunflowers of Sanborn on Labor Day

SANBORN, N.Y. — Looking to get outdoors before the summer weather comes to an end? The Sunflowers of Sanborn is hosting a fun labor day event at their fields.
The event is a food truck festival featuring jazz music, and will be on Monday, September 4 from noon - 4:00pm. Popular Buffalo band Strictly Hip will be performing from 1:00pm - 4:00pm.
Food trucks at the event include:
- Chessy Chick
- Fat Bobs
- Sweet Melodies
- Seas the Day
- Tipsy Trailor
The event is family friendly and free to attend.
To learn more visit www.sunflowersofsanborn.com