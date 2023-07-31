'Walk & Wag' event at Knox Farms hosted by the NYS Interpretive Office

Know Farm is offering people to opportunity to take a walk with their furry friends and a park naturalist for a 'Walk & Wags' event.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Looking to get outside and take a group walk with your furry friend? Knox State Farm Park and Niagara Region Park Interpretive Programs are hosting a 'Walk & Wags' event for all those interested.

The program is intended for Niagara & Erie County residents, and will be on Sunday, August 6 at 10am - 11:30am at Knox Farms.

Participants do not need to bring a dog to attend, but dogs who do join the walk need to be up to date on all vaccines, leashed, and under control.

Registration for the event is required, but the event itself is free. People can click here to register. Those who attend should meet at main parking lot near the dog park, and arrive 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the program.

Our friends in the NYS Parks Interpretive office have some great programs coming up. Make sure you register to secure a spot! Posted by Friends of Knox Farm State Park on Tuesday, June 27, 2023