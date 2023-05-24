Kids Escaping Drugs Televent

Tune in on May 31st, 4-6:30pm, for the 2 On Your Side KED Televent.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side will once again bring awareness to the topic of youth substance abuse during the Kids Escaping Drugs (KED) Televent on Wednesday, May 31st, 4pm - 6:30pm. Learn about the early warning signs of substance use and what parents can do to help protect and educate their children on the dangers of substance use. 2 On Your Side will also share stories on local families affected by substance abuse.

KED offers free early intervention services and community education programs with Face2Face Education presentations, Back2Basics, presentations on Youth Vaping and the Dark Side of social media.

For over 30 years, Kids Escaping Drugs has led the fight to end the disease of addiction among our adolescents and young adults. KED provides their services and programs free of charge. Your donations help to keep the services available and accessible to all in our community. Viewers can help support the mission of Kids Escaping Drugs by donating on-line www.ked.org or call 716-822-2220 during the Televent on Wed. May 31st from 4p-6:30pm. KED will be offering great incentives during the Televent, supplies are limited! Tune-in and show your support. All donations support the programs and services of Kids Escaping Drugs.

$15 Pizza Plant Gift Cards - with $30 donation

$20 Chef's Gift Certificate - with $40 donation

Sports fans can also take advantage of the incentives with signed sports merchandise.

Rasmis Dahlin Signed Sabres Stick - first $200 donation

Jordan Poyer Signed Jersey - first $400 donation

Dawson Knox Signed Jersey - first $500 donation

Devon Levi Signed Jersey - First $750 donation

Damar Hamlin Signed & Framed Jersey - First $1,000 donation