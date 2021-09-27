Kids Escaping Drugs Televent

Tune in to WGRZ Ch 2 Wednesday, Sept. 29th 4pm-6:30pm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tune-in to WGRZ-Channel 2 on Wednesday, September 29th, 430pm-6:30pm, to hear updates from the Kids Escaping Drugs campus and the Face2Face Program. Viewers will have the opportunity to make donations with exciting incentives to support Kids Escaping Drugs.

Every dollar raised supports Kids Escaping Drugs' mission of combatting the disease of addiction across Western New York. For every $100 donated, we are able to provide a critical Early Intervention for an adolescent experimenting with drugs or alcohol.