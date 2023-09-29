Tune in on Wed. October 4th, 4pm - 6pm for the Fall Kids Escaping Drugs Televent.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Join Us for the Kids Escaping Drugs (KED) Televent ,Wednesday, October 4th, 2023, 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM on WGRZ. Tune in as 2 On Your Side sheds light on a critical issue, youth substance abuse, and the incredible work that KED does to empower adolescents and families in their battle against addiction. Hear heartwarming stories of support from community members, local businesses, and families who are committed to raising funds in memory of those who have lost their battle with addiction.

Learn about KED's free early intervention educational programs, including Face2Face Education presentations, Back2Basics, sessions on Youth Vaping and the Dark Side of social media, tailored for families, schools, and community organizations.

For over three decades, Kids Escaping Drugs has been at the forefront of the fight against addiction among our adolescents and young adults. Their services and programs are provided free of charge. Your donations play a vital role in keeping these essential services accessible to our community.

You can show your support in the following ways:

Online Donations: Visit www.ked.org to make a secure online donation.

Phone Donations: Call 716-822-2220 during the Televent on Wednesday, October 4th, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Donation Incentives: KED has exciting donation incentives for you: (supplies are limited) You can donate at any time, however, incentives are only available during the televent on Oct. 4th, from 4-6:30pm. You must call in your donation to receive an incentive.

With a $50 donation, receive a $25 Imperial Pizza or Chef's Restaurant Gift Card.

For a $100 donation, get a Buffalo Bills Mini Helmet or Josh Allen Bobblehead.

First $400 donation - 2 Tickets in the 200 Level to the Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal game on October 23rd.

Another $400 donation will secure 2 Tickets in the 200 Level for the Buffalo Sabres vs. Arizona game on December 11th.

Be the first to donate $750 and receive Autographed Matt Milano Jersey.

The first $1,000 donation receive Signed Jeff Skinner Jersey and 4 (216 level) Tickets to a Buffalo Sabres game on February 13th vs. LA Kings.

The first $1,500 donation receive 4 Buffalo Bills Tickets (November 19th vs. NY Jets, Section 218).

First donation of $750 will receive a Dawson Knox Jersey.

First donation of $1,500 will be awarded a Josh Allen Signed and Framed Jersey.

Join 2 On Your Side and help make a difference by tuning in to the KED Televent. Show your support, and make a positive impact in the lives of adolescents and families affected by addiction. All donations directly support the programs and services of Kids Escaping Drugs.

Visit KED.org for more information about the incredible programs KED provides or call 716-827-9462.