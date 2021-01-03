FaceToFace at Your Place - In Memory of Ryan Anthe Presentation via Zoom

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kids Escaping Drugs is proud to present a virtual version of their FaceToFace program with Face To Face - At Your Place, providing educational and interactive programs to educate families, youth and the community on dangers of substance abuse and addiction. FaceToFace At Your Place is a free presentation provided by Kids Escaping Drugs, those interested simply need to pre-register and they will be provided with the web-links and instructions for attending the virtual presentation.

The upcoming FaceToFace At Your Place presentation, "Turning the Corner", presented by Ron Anthe takes place March 22nd at 6:30pm via Zoom. Ron Anthe will share his personal story of his son Ryan Anthe and his struggles with addiction. This open and candid discussion will educate attendees on the impact addiction can take on family and ways to best support a loved one struggling with addiction. To read more about Ron Anthe's story click here.