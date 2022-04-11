Kick Off Event for CycleNation Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Join us to kick off CycleNation Buffalo with special event on Thursday, May 12th, 5:30pm at the BAC For Women (3157 Eggert Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150). CycleNation is an event of the American Heart and American Stroke Association that encourages communities to get together to help fund life-saving stroke and heart research and promote brain and heart health through indoor and outdoor cycling. The May 12th CycleNation event is a kick-off to the main event that will be held in the Fall of 2022.