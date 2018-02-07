If you, like a lot of people, hate Mondays, we have a suggestion. Why not make Monday more like the weekend?

Within reason.

For the rest of the summer we're bringing you special Monday editions of Festival Fest. Festival Fest is the thing Kate Welshofer does where she tells you about all the things to do in Western New York this summer.

She's like Siri or Alexa only she provides information completely unprompted.

Let's get into it!

First things first, we've got a midweek holiday happening, friends--the best of the fests--America's birthday--Independence Day! The 4th of July!

And then we go back to work--so it's like Monday all over again. Don't despair. Because July 5th is also the start of Jam in the Valley!

If you love beer, camping, country music and America--Wyoming County is the place to be. It runs from July 5th to July 7th. Country star Cole Swindell performs Saturday.

Looking for something to do that's a little quieter? How about Buffalo's Book Fest?

The 7th annual Western New York Book Arts Center Buffalo Book Fest describes itself as a gathering of printers, book artists, and lovers of the craft! It runs from noon to 5 on Saturday July 7th at the center on Washington Street in downtown Buffalo. It's open to all ages and It. Is. FREE!

The multi-national convention experience known as Fanworld 2018 gets going on July 6th. It's a 3-day extravaganza for fans of gaming, animation, cosplay and more.

Fun fact: this convention is very proud to feature a llama petting zoo. I'm not kidding.

If you just want to get your classic carnival on--we've got you fried dough-loving self covered. The Queen of Heaven Carnival in West Seneca is happening July 6th through the 8th.

And finally we can't forget the pure summertime gold that is Taste of Buffalo.

It is celebrating its 35th year and it is getting even bigger. Instead of ending at Chippewa Street, it will now stretch up Delaware Avenue all the way to Johnson Park and right in front of our Channel 2 studios.

They call it fun by the forkful.

And let's face it--there's nothing quite like watching people sweat and eat simultaneously.

That's Festival Fest for this first week of July. It's the best thing to happen to Monday since three day weekend and Kate's back with a new installment next Monday!

