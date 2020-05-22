Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo -2020

On-line Virtual Celebration, June 13th & 14th

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year celebrates the 45th consecutive Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo and the tradition will continue with Juneteenth festivities taking place on-line through social media on June 13th & 14th.

Due to restrictions with COVID-19 and a dedication to the safety of the WNY community the Board of Directors of Juneteenth of Buffalo announced that instead of the people coming to Martin Luther King Jr Park for Juneteenth Festival the Juneteenth Festival will come to the people through a virtual on-line celebration through social media.

Throughout the weekend of June 13th -14th information and video presentations on enrichment, education and community spirit will be posted on JuneteenthofBuffalo.com and on the Juneteenth of Buffalo facebook page.

Check out footage and WGRZ photo gallery from the 2019 Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo.

The tradition and mission of Juneteenth of Buffalo will continue. Juneteenth of Buffalo, Inc. exists exclusively for charitable and educational purposes. Staffed by volunteers, its mission is to actively preserveand promote the broad spectrum of African American heritage through educational and cultural activities that will benefit the community as a whole.