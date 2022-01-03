Make a 'BIG' resolution this year by becoming a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and Southern Tier

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking to make a difference in 2022? How about making a 'BIG' resolution and really making a difference by becoming a mentor to a local child. January is National Mentoring Month and WGRZ Ch 2 is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara & Southern Tier to invite you to become a mentor this year. "Join the Village" of local mentors that are empowering youth in our community. Big Brothers and Big Sisters are caring individuals from every background, race, religion, and ethnicity that are willing to spend a few hours each month with a child.

During the month of January, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara & Southern Tier will be celebrating local mentors, volunteers and supporters. Want to learn more about mentoring with Big Brothers Big Sisters? CLICK HERE to find out how to become a BIG Brother or BIG Sister.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara & Southern Tier are hosting virtual volunteer information sessions every Tuesday at noon where you can learn more about volunteer opportunities. Video chat or call in to find out how you or someone you know can become a Mentor, a Big Brother or Big Sister to a child that needs you.

To register for the next session, please contact:

Ally Costanza

Development & Community Relations Coordinator

Phone: (716) 873-5833 ext. 242

Email: ally.costanza@bbbsenst.org