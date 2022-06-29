x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
What To Do

Where to watch fireworks displays in WNY this Independence Day weekend

2 On Your Side has compiled a list of locations where fireworks are planned across Western New York.
Credit: Niagara Falls Tourism

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Independence Day celebrations are being planned across Western New York.

2 On Your Side has compiled a list of locations where fireworks are planned.  Most displays will begin at dusk, unless otherwise noted. More fireworks displays will be added as they are confirmed. 

July 1:

  • Town of Tonawanda:  Kenney Field 
  • Warsaw: Warsaw Village Park
  • Niagara Falls:  Niagara Falls State Park

July 2:

  • Colden: Walter Kummer Town Park
  • Town of Niagara: Community Center
  • Niagara Falls:  Niagara Falls State Park
  • Salamanca: Seneca Allegany Casino

July 3:

  • Akron: Veterans Park
  • Batavia: Dwyer Stadium
  • Bemus Point: The Village Casino
  • Cheektowaga:  Cheektowaga Town Park (9:30pm))
  • Concord: Community Park (9:15pm)
  • East Aurora: Hamiln Park
  • Ellicottville: Holiday Valley Summer Fest
  • Evans: Castaway's Waterfront Bar (not sponsored by the town)
  • Franklinville:  Woods at Bear Creek
  • Niagara Falls:  Niagara Falls State Park
  • Olcott/Newfane: West Pier in Olcott
  • Springville: Town Park

July 4:

  • Buffalo:  Following BPO concert after Bison's game
  • Clarence: Great Pumpkin Farm
  • Collins:  Town Park
  • Dunkirk: Memorial Park
  • Lancaster- Along the creek banks on Broadway
  • Lewiston: Academy Park
  • Lockport: Outwater Park
  • Lyndonville/Medina: 8 S. Main Street in Lyndonville
  • Mayville: Lakeside Park
  • Niagara Falls:  Niagara Falls State Park
  • Niagara Falls:  Seneca Niagara Casino (9:40p)
  • Olean: Bradner Stadium
  • Orchard Park:  Middle School (9:15pm)
  • City of Tonawanda/North Tonawanda: Renaissance Bridge
  • Wheatfield: Oppenheim Park

Related Articles





 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Kicking off the festival season in Western New York