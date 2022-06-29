Where to watch fireworks displays in WNY this Independence Day weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Independence Day celebrations are being planned across Western New York.
2 On Your Side has compiled a list of locations where fireworks are planned. Most displays will begin at dusk, unless otherwise noted. More fireworks displays will be added as they are confirmed.
July 1:
- Town of Tonawanda: Kenney Field
- Warsaw: Warsaw Village Park
- Niagara Falls: Niagara Falls State Park
July 2:
- Colden: Walter Kummer Town Park
- Town of Niagara: Community Center
- Niagara Falls: Niagara Falls State Park
- Salamanca: Seneca Allegany Casino
July 3:
- Akron: Veterans Park
- Batavia: Dwyer Stadium
- Bemus Point: The Village Casino
- Cheektowaga: Cheektowaga Town Park (9:30pm))
- Concord: Community Park (9:15pm)
- East Aurora: Hamiln Park
- Ellicottville: Holiday Valley Summer Fest
- Evans: Castaway's Waterfront Bar (not sponsored by the town)
- Franklinville: Woods at Bear Creek
- Niagara Falls: Niagara Falls State Park
- Olcott/Newfane: West Pier in Olcott
- Springville: Town Park
July 4:
- Buffalo: Following BPO concert after Bison's game
- Clarence: Great Pumpkin Farm
- Collins: Town Park
- Dunkirk: Memorial Park
- Lancaster- Along the creek banks on Broadway
- Lewiston: Academy Park
- Lockport: Outwater Park
- Lyndonville/Medina: 8 S. Main Street in Lyndonville
- Mayville: Lakeside Park
- Niagara Falls: Niagara Falls State Park
- Niagara Falls: Seneca Niagara Casino (9:40p)
- Olean: Bradner Stadium
- Orchard Park: Middle School (9:15pm)
- City of Tonawanda/North Tonawanda: Renaissance Bridge
- Wheatfield: Oppenheim Park