Cycling on Ice!! To benefit Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get out of the winter blues and push yourself to try something new! Register for the newest and "coolest" cycling event in Buffalo. IceCycle -To End Cancer is a cycling event that takes place on Friday, March 19th and Saturday, March 20th at Buffalo Riverworks....Cycle on the ice or inside Riverworks or at home!!

There are two ways to participate for IceCycle:

Join small group sessions at Buffalo RiverWorks on the outdoor ice rink or inside Riverworks with the best cycling instructors in the area. Indoor participants will be required to wear masks.

Jump on your stationary bike in the comfort (and warmth) of your home and tune into the livestream and ride along virtually.

Choose your option - join a team or form a team or ride as an individual... you create your experience and help benefit a great cause.

Registration is $25, fundraising minimum for in-person riders is $200 and $100 for at home riders. Your registration fee counts towards your fundraising efforts.

IceCycle offers many fundraising tips and tools to all registrants to help them meet the fundraising goals. There are amazing prizes and rewards for additional fundraising!

This is your chance to ride on ice with Buffalo's best cycling instructors!! Click Here to view the entire schedule. Space is limited for each cycling session so register today to reserve your spot or register to ride from home! Either way you are cycling to help make a difference in the lives of cancer patients.