Hot air balloon rides to benefit Oishei Children's Hospital at the Sunflowers of Sanborn Thursday

Tethered hot air balloon rides will be offered at the Sunflowers of Sanborn to benefit Oishei Children's Hospital Thursday, August 10.

SANBORN, N.Y. — Have you ever wanted to go in a hot air balloon? Well here's your chance.

The Sunflowers of Sanborn have kicked off their 2023 summer season, and now will be offering guests the opportunity to get a look at their beautiful sunflower fields from above.

The RE/MAX Balloon will be at the fields on both Thursday, August 10 and 17, giving people tethered rides up in the balloon to benefit Oishei Children's Hospital.

The balloon will be there from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and tickets to go up in the balloon will cost $20 per person. The balloon will only run if wind and weather permits.

Along with the balloon people who visit can also enjoy family, and pet friendly opportunities such as:

Explore the Sunflower Trail

Corn Maze

Sunflower Sifter

U-Pick Sunflower Field

Sunflower Smasher Apple Cannons

Duck Derby Races

Wagon Ride around our farm

Concessions: Wood Fired Pizza, Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Nachos, and Ice Cream

General Store with Sunflower merchandise and garden accessories.

The Sunflowers of Sanborn field has 18 different varieties of sunflowers that stretch out to an 8-acre field that is open to the public for fun events, and opportunities to reconnect with nature.