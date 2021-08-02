35th Annual Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale

Think spring and support a great cause with beautiful spring bouquets,

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Believe it or not Spring is just around the corner and a sure sign of brighter days is the Annual Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale. The Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale has been marking the beginning of Spring in Western New York for the past 35 years.

The beautiful mixed bouquets are sold through workplaces, schools, organizations and public sites. Pre-Orders are taken through community volunteers, Bouquet Coordinators. It's not too late to sign up your organization and become a Bouquet Coordinator - Click Here for details.

Watch the Virtual Bouquet Coordinator Breakfast Video -

Bouquet pre-order deadline for schools is 2/12 and businesses is 2/19. Pre-Order bouquets include a choice of a 10 stem mixed bouquet for $10 or a 30 stem mixed "Tribute" bouquet for $30. For each Tribute bouquet sold, a mixed bouquet is donated to a Hospice patient.

This year the public Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale will look a bit different with bouquets being sold from Flower Trucks. Hospice staff will be operating the Flower Trucks and will be parked outside of local businesses and organizations to sell bouquets safely. Dates for public sale are Wed 3/4- Fri 3/5 and Wed 3/10 - Fri 3/13. Locations for Flower Truck is TBA - Check Facebook and Instagram @HospiceandPalliativeCareBuffalo for updates on public sale schedule and locations.

Over 40 local florists, 600+ Volunteers, 400+ Schools, Businesses and Organizations have participated in the Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale over the past 35 years. The Annual Spring Bouquet sale has sold 70,600 Tribute Bouquets and 644,160 Mixed Bouquets raising $6.6 Million for Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo.

All proceeds benefit Hospice patients and families throughout the Western New York community.

For more information visit HospiceSpringBouquetSale.com.