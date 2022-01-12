x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
What To Do

Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale

Shake off the Winter Blues with a touch of Spring!
Credit: Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Annual Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale has been marking the beginning of Spring in WNY for 36 years, raising over $6.9 million dollars for Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo.  In addition to raising much needed funds this annual event helps raise awareness of the quality care and services provided by Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo.   

You can show your support and be a part of this annual tradition by registering to be a Bouquet Coordinator for your organization or work place. Click Here to register on-line or call 716-989-2010.  Hospice provides all the tools you need to coordinate the pre-sale of Spring Bouquet with the Bouquet Coordinator Took Kit, Facebook Group and a Virtual Coordinators Information Breakfast on Tuesday, January 18th. 

Through the dedicated work of 40 local Florists and over 600 volunteers the pre-slae spring bouquets will be delivered to your organization or work place March 7-8th for distribution.  The gorgeous Standard Mixed Bouquets are $12 and the special Tribute Bouquet is $35 dollars with a chance to win one of 36  Prizes in celebration of 36 years of the Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale. 

Visit HospiceSpringBouquetSale.com for all the details. 

Listen to this special message from Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale media chair, Heather Ly from WGRZ - Channel 2, Buffalo as she invites you to sign up as a coordinator at HospiceSpringBouquetSale.com

Posted by Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

In Other News

Haunted Woods Walk kicks off in West Seneca