Shake off the Winter Blues with a touch of Spring!

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Annual Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale has been marking the beginning of Spring in WNY for 36 years, raising over $6.9 million dollars for Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo. In addition to raising much needed funds this annual event helps raise awareness of the quality care and services provided by Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo.

You can show your support and be a part of this annual tradition by registering to be a Bouquet Coordinator for your organization or work place. Click Here to register on-line or call 716-989-2010. Hospice provides all the tools you need to coordinate the pre-sale of Spring Bouquet with the Bouquet Coordinator Took Kit, Facebook Group and a Virtual Coordinators Information Breakfast on Tuesday, January 18th.

Through the dedicated work of 40 local Florists and over 600 volunteers the pre-slae spring bouquets will be delivered to your organization or work place March 7-8th for distribution. The gorgeous Standard Mixed Bouquets are $12 and the special Tribute Bouquet is $35 dollars with a chance to win one of 36 Prizes in celebration of 36 years of the Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale.

Visit HospiceSpringBouquetSale.com for all the details.