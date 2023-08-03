Hoelscher's Sunflower Field in Eden a place to visit the late summer bloom

Visit the beautiful sunflower field in Eden for free.

EDEN, N.Y. — It's the perfect season for sunflowers, and Hoelscher's Sunflower Field is the perfect place to visit.

The field is located in Eden at 4463 North Boston Road. They are open on Sundays 10 a.m. -8 p.m., and Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. with free admission to the fields.

They offer five acres of fields to admire the wide variety of sunflower colors, and sell flowers for $1 a stem.

Anyone looking to have professional pictures taken at the field is asked to messaged their Facebook page beforehand to arrange a date, and will pay a $50 fee per day.