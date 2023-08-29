Here's what's happening at the Buffalo waterfront for Labor Day weekend

The Buffalo Waterfront announced its lineup of events taking place at Calanside and Outer Harbor for the holiday weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are staying in the area for Labor Day weekend, there is still plenty going on in Buffalo, including at the waterfront.

The Buffalo Waterfront announced its lineup of events taking place at Canalside and Outer Harbor for the holiday weekend.

“What better place to spend the final weekend of summer before the kids go back to school than at the waterfront?” said Lauren Moloney Ford, general manager, Buffalo Waterfront.

“There’s something for everyone, so we encourage all to come out to hear some live music, take a spin on the Roller Rink or get out on the water this holiday weekend.”

Here's the event lineup:

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 a game night-themed skate will be held at the Roller Rink at Canalside. There will be traditional games like limbo and four corners

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 Night of the Grateful Dead featuring Dead Alliance will perform at Wilkeson Pointe

7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 Buffalo Music Club Live will perform at Wilkeson Pointe

Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 the Bills Mafia Boat Parade will come to Canalside

During the weekend, seasonal vendors including Buffalo Boat Tour, BFLO Harbor Kayak, Water Bikes of Buffalo, Canalside Caricatures, Buffalo Heritage Carousel and Longboards Paddle Co will be renting out equipment for families to use along the Canalside boardwalk and at Wilkeson Pointe.