Here's what happening at the Erie County Fair on day 8

Check out all the fun things to do at the Erie County Fair.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Today's weather should be nice and calm if you're planning to go to the Erie County Fair today. Here's what's happening at the Erie County Fair.

Special Events & Demonstrations:

“House with a Heart” and “The Rock” Book Signings 11:00 AM-2:00 PM in the Historical Building

Wood Burning Demonstration 11:00 AM-2:00 PM in the Historical Building

Collins Draft Horse Demonstrations 12:00 PM at Horse Headquarters

Natural Equine Demonstration at 1:00 PM at Horse Headquarters

Grandma Butter Butter Making Demonstration 1:00 PM-4:00 PM in the Historical Building

Blacksmith Shop Demonstration at 2 & 6 PM on Entertainment Avenue (near Gate 5)

Glass Blowing Demonstrations 2:00 PM-8:00 PM on 42nd Street

Erie County Sheriff’s K9 Demonstration at 2:00 PM at the Family Entertainment Complex

NYS Police Demonstrations ft. K-9 & Rappelling at 2:30 PM at the NYS Police Rappelling Tower

Bee Tree Trail Harnessing Demonstration at 3:00 PM at Horse Headquarters

Hands Only CPR Training at 2, 3, 5 & 7 PM in the Firemen’s Building

Fair-ly Sweet Sugarhouse Demonstrations 4:00-6:00 PM in the Agriculture Discovery Center

Red Barn Hippotherapy Demonstration at 5:00 PM in Horse Headquarters

All About Birds with 4-H at 6:00 PM in the 4-H Youth Development Building

Mounted Sheriff Demonstration at 6:00 PM at Horse Headquarters

Creating a Toothbrush Rug Demonstration 6:30-8:30 PM in the Historical Building

Livestock & Horse Shows:

11:30 AM - 4-H/FFA Sheep Show - Showplex

3:00 PM - 4-H/FFA Beef Show - Livestock Arena

6:00 PM - Heavyweight Horse Pull – Horse Show Ring

7:00 PM - Open Hog Show - Showplex

Mooternity Ward inside the Agriculture Discovery Center welcomed their fourth calf on Tuesday. You can see the new calves between 11 AM and 10 PM.

New Food Showdown The fair offers over 500 menu items across the grounds, and this year 26 of the foods are brand new. Fairgoers are invited to vote for their favorite of the new foods or sweet treats. Today is the last day to vote.

Daily Firefighter Honoree Ceremony. Today, Julius Leone of Fredonia Fire Department will be honored outside of the Firemen’s Building at 6:00pm.

Daily Flag Retreat Ceremony: The Fair will honor James Manley who served in the U.S. Air Force 1968-1972. The American flag flown during that day at the Fair will be lowered and presented to Manley for the “Flag Retreat Honoree of the Day.” This ceremony is at 6:30pm in Slade Park.

ATV Big Air Tour: These shows feature the top ATV and Motorcycle riders in the country. This show takes place twice on Wednesday at 3 & 7 PM in the Grandstand.

Skylighters Fireworks: Fireworks will light up the night sky to end the day at the Fair. The show is scheduled to begin at 9:30pm. WGRZ is a proud sponsor the fireworks display.