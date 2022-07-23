Health Fair on July 23, 2022 hosted by Care Medical Practice in association with CINQCARE

Health Fair to be held on July 23, 2022 on Niagara Street between Jersey Street and Pennsylvania Street in Buffalo, New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Care Medical Practice along with CINQCARE, will be hosting a Health Fair on July 23, 2022 from 11 am to 4 pm.

Urban Family Practice began this tradition to support primary care delivery on Buffalo’s Lower West Side and East Buffalo. This event will be held on Niagara Street between Jersey Street and Pennsylvania Street in Buffalo.

The Health Fair will feature over 25 diverse health and community based organizations. Those who attend will have access to free health screenings and vaccinations. There will also be giveaways of clothing, prizes, and food provided by Niagara Cafe’, La’ Flor Bakery, and Nickel City Grill.

Care Medical Practice is an independent primary care practice that works with CINQCARE. Care Medical Practice and CINQCARE are focused on making health more accessible.