Hallowed Harvest opens on Friday in Lockport

The event is showcasing over 7,000 jack-o'-lanterns, some displays towering over two stories.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Experience jack-o'-lanterns in a new light on Friday.

Hallowed Harvest is a larger-than-life jack-o'-lantern display that features over 7,000 jack-o'-lanterns with creations as large as 50 feet wide. Located at the Niagara County Fairgrounds, the display will be open every Thursday through Sunday until Halloween.

People can stroll through the thousands of pumpkins, and even get a tarot card reading. It takes about 30 minutes to walk through the entire show.

"The Hollowed Harvest brings to life many of Halloween’s beloved tales that are sure to amaze audiences of all ages! We’re excited to bring this Halloween tradition to the Buffalo/Niagara region, and look forward to sharing brand new Jack-O’-Lantern displays with the community," said Matthew Glaser, CEO of BOLD Media, the parent company operating the event.

Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance from the Hallowed Harvest website. Tickets are for a specific time slot and will not be sold at the event.