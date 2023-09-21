Buffalo business to host a book fair for adults

A local business is bringing back the fun memories of childhood book fairs for all to enjoy at a grown-up version next weekend.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Do you miss those days of elementary school when they would host book fairs? Well, a local business has decided to host just that for those people who are now adults.

Life is Succulent in Amherst is hosting a 'Grown Up Book Fair' on September 30 and October 1 from 11am - 4pm both days. The idea behind the event is to bring back the magic of grade-school book fairs, but now for adults.

The event will feature local book merchants, food, crafts, workshops, activities, and more. People who plan on are also encouraged to bring their own gently used books to donate or swap at the event.

A local dog rescue Buffalo Underdogs will also be in attendance with adoptable dogs ready to meet their new loving family.

People can also try their hand in an intro to printmaking class on Sunday October 1 during the fair and tickets cost $45. Ticket cost includes materials to make your own print bookmark.

