The Great American Garage Sale returns Sunday to Antique World in Clarence.

CLARENCE, New York — Do you love a good garage sale? Well, have we got the garage sale for you, over hundreds of vendors presenting the Great American Garage Sale.

The event will be on Sunday, August 6, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Antique World in Clarence on Main Street. The event is free, and parking will be $1 for those attending.

Featuring over 100 vendors both inside, and outside there will be a wide variety of antiques, collectibles, household items, and more. People attending should be aware that vendors tend to arrive very early for the outdoor portion of the market and tend to leave by mid-afternoon. It is encouraged to get to the sale early and shop the outside portion first and then five indoor shops.

Those interested in joining the sale to sell stuff can click here.